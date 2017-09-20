PM seeks support of World Bank for Diamer Bhasha Dam

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday sought support of the World Bank for Diamer Bhasha
Dam and said it was a critical project for the water security needs
of the country.
“We are prepared to work on some innovative solutions like
separating water and power components of the project,” the Prime
Minister said while talking to CEO World Bank Ms. Kristalina
Georgieva, who called on him here at his hotel.
The Prime Minister is in New York for the 72nd Session of the
UN General Assembly.
The CEO expressed commitment to continue to work with Pakistan
and appreciated the progress made by the country in stabilizing the
macroeconomic framework.
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva said the World Bank would continue to
support economic reforms in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the CEO for World
Bank’s support in Tarbela-4, Tarbela-5 and Dasu Hydropower Projects.
The two sides also agreed to continue engagements and cooperation.
The CEO termed Pakistan’s role in Indus Water Treaty as
positive and constructive, and said the World Bank was now finding
a way to move forward in the Treaty.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan has no
ambiguity on the terms of the Treaty. “We also want to remain engaged
with World Bank to find a mutually negotiated solution.”
The World Bank had announced a “pause” in arbitration between
Islamabad and New Delhi following their dispute on the construction
of two dams by India and urged both the countries “to consider
alternative ways to resolve their disagreements”.
India is constructing two hydropower projects on the Chenab
River; the 850 MegaWatt Ratle and 330MW Kishanganga hydropower
projects.
Pakistan objected to their construction saying these would
have adverse impact on the flow of the Chenab and Neelum rivers.
