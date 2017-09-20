PM seeks support of World Bank for Diamer Bhasha Dam

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday sought support of the World Bank for Diamer Bhasha

Dam and said it was a critical project for the water security needs

of the country.

“We are prepared to work on some innovative solutions like

separating water and power components of the project,” the Prime

Minister said while talking to CEO World Bank Ms. Kristalina

Georgieva, who called on him here at his hotel.

The Prime Minister is in New York for the 72nd Session of the

UN General Assembly.

The CEO expressed commitment to continue to work with Pakistan

and appreciated the progress made by the country in stabilizing the

macroeconomic framework.

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva said the World Bank would continue to

support economic reforms in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the CEO for World

Bank’s support in Tarbela-4, Tarbela-5 and Dasu Hydropower Projects.

The two sides also agreed to continue engagements and cooperation.

The CEO termed Pakistan’s role in Indus Water Treaty as

positive and constructive, and said the World Bank was now finding

a way to move forward in the Treaty.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan has no

ambiguity on the terms of the Treaty. “We also want to remain engaged

with World Bank to find a mutually negotiated solution.”

The World Bank had announced a “pause” in arbitration between

Islamabad and New Delhi following their dispute on the construction

of two dams by India and urged both the countries “to consider

alternative ways to resolve their disagreements”.

India is constructing two hydropower projects on the Chenab

River; the 850 MegaWatt Ratle and 330MW Kishanganga hydropower

projects.

Pakistan objected to their construction saying these would

have adverse impact on the flow of the Chenab and Neelum rivers.