ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the business community of Pakistan to play their effective role for country’s economic development.

In a meeting with a delegation of the renowned industrialists and businessmen, the prime minister said the government was making all out efforts to facilitate the business community.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Information Technology, pharmacy, textile, plastic, garments and other industries including Aizaz Hussain, Shahid Surti, Abrar Hussain, Khalid Mahmood, Yaqub Ahmed, Shabir Dewan, Khalil Sattar, Taufiq Chinoy, Fawad Anwar, Ijaz Gauhar and Shahzad Ali Malik.