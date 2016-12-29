PM says still adhere to CoD, terms those parting ways as ‘incurable’

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Thursday said he still adhered to the Charter of Democracy

(CoD), however termed those as ‘incurable’ who were in a bid to

part ways from the agreement.

“Being the signatory of Charter of Democracy, I am still firm on it. However, if someone pursues the policy of denial, then there is no remedy for their approach,” the Prime Minister said in his remarks at the 53rd budget session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council here.

The Charter of Democracy was signed in May 2006 by Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party’s then chairperson Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

for restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said tolerance and mutual understanding was the basis of democracy, which his party was following in full letter and spirit.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N believed in running the affairs of government with mutual understanding with other political parties, adding the governments in Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,

AJK and Gilgit Baltistan were examples to the fact.

He said PML-N received an overwhelming mandate by the people

of AJK and urged upon the elected members of AJK Legislative Assembly to come upto the expectations of their voters who reposed confidence in them.

The prime minister said the government was steadfast in achieving its objectives of development in the country and would fulfill its commitment with nation of ending power loadshedding by

2018.

He said there existed immense potential in AJK for setting up hydro-electric plants due to availability of abundant water resources.

He invited the local people to invest in power projects in AJK

and assured of support by federal government.

Nawaz Sharif said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was

an exemplary project which would bring positive outcome for Pakistan

in diverse sectors.