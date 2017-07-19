PM says conspirators can’t intimidate his government

SIALKOT, July 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday emphatically reminded his political opponents

that his government would continue its pro-development

policies and they could not cower it with their failed

intrigues.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after

being briefed about the Lahore-Sialkot-Multan Motorway,

that was being constructed at a fast pace and would be made

operational by 2018.

He said the people had repeatedly rejected such elements

who wanted to enter the power through backdoor and by

intriguing against the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The prime minister said interrupting Pakistan’s progress

with machinations was akin to treachery.

In apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief

Imran Khan, the prime minister asked him to disclose the

motives behind botched conspiracies hatched in collaboration

with Tahir Qadri during sit-ins episodes.

He said both of them intrigued to disrupt the national

progress and prosperity and expressed his resolve to thwart

all ploys against the national interests.

The prime minister said those people should also be held

accountable who had embezzled the national wealth through

EOBI, National insurance scams etc.

He said inquiring someone’s personal business was not an

accountability rather those who had plundered the national

exchequer during 70s in the name of nationalization, should be

made accountable.

The prime minister expressed his wonder that instead

holding accountability of such regimes, they were subjected to

accountability whose present and past had been clean.

About allegations levelled by his opponents, he said

accused had not been told about the wrongdoing if they had

committed any.

Mentioning development projects initiated by his

government, the prime minister said a huge network of

motorways and highways were being completed.

“Soon, the motorway will be constructed in Azad Jammu

and Kashmir which will be part of the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC)”, he added.

He said that 230-kilometer long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem

section (M-3) would be completed next year and it would reduce

the travelling time from Lahore to Multan to two and a half

hours.

He said Multan-Sukkar-Hyderabad upto Karachi

motorway would be made operational soon. It would be six lanes

motorway connecting Peshawar to Islamabad, Lahore, Multan,

Sukkar, Hyderabad and Karachi.

He said a new culture of progress and prosperity was

being opened up with huge investment of US $ 56 billion in the

shape of CPEC.

The prime minister said during previous regime, people

heard about corruption scandals on daily basis.

Have you ever heard a single hint of corruption during

his government’s four years tenure, he questioned the

audience.

The prime minister said now Balochistan presented a

different picture, lights in Karachi had been restored and the

backbone of terrorism was broken.

He said work on motorways and roads in all areas of

Pakistan, GB and AJK was simultaneously in progress.

The prime minister said apart from CPEC, majority of the

motorways and roads were being constructed by the government

from PSDP.

Referring to Lahore-Sialkot-Multan road, he said it

would reduce travel to great extent.

He said his government had changed the past regimes’

tendency of throwing spanners in the development projects and

mentioned the Lowari tunnel which was initiated during

Bhutto’s regime.

He said it would be completed soon under his government,

alleviating the miseries of the local people.

In Bhikki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Baloki power

projects, a huge savings of Rs168 billion had been made.

He also appreciated NHA for its work and said there

should be no compromise on the quality of work.

The prime minister said Lahore-Sialkot-Multan motorway

was being completed prior to its stipulated time.

Earlier, the prime minister had an aerial view of the

Lahore-Sialkot-Multan Motorway.

Director General Frontier Works Organization Major

General Muhammad Afzal briefed the prime minister on the

progress on various sections of the road.

The prime minister was told about the project that would

serve as a major link between the two economic hubs of the

province.

The Prime Minister said that stock exchange marked

historic progress during the incumbent government period and

it reached to 54000 points from 19000 points but due to

uncertain situation caused by conspiracy elements, it fell to

44000 points.