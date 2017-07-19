PM says conspirators can’t intimidate his government

SIALKOT, July 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday emphatically reminded his political opponents
that his government would continue its pro-development
policies and they could not cower it with their failed
intrigues.
The prime minister was addressing a gathering after
being briefed about the Lahore-Sialkot-Multan Motorway,
that was being constructed at a fast pace and would be made
operational by 2018.
He said the people had repeatedly rejected such elements
who wanted to enter the power through backdoor and by
intriguing against the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
The prime minister said interrupting Pakistan’s progress
with machinations was akin to treachery.
In apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief
Imran Khan, the prime minister asked him to disclose the
motives behind botched conspiracies hatched in collaboration
with Tahir Qadri during sit-ins episodes.
He said both of them intrigued to disrupt the national
progress and prosperity and expressed his resolve to thwart
all ploys against the national interests.
The prime minister said those people should also be held
accountable who had embezzled the national wealth through
EOBI, National insurance scams etc.
He said inquiring someone’s personal business was not an
accountability rather those who had plundered the national
exchequer during 70s in the name of nationalization, should be
made accountable.
The prime minister expressed his wonder that instead
holding accountability of such regimes, they were subjected to
accountability whose present and past had been clean.
About allegations levelled by his opponents, he said
accused had not been told about the wrongdoing if they had
committed any.
Mentioning development projects initiated by his
government, the prime minister said a huge network of
motorways and highways were being completed.
“Soon, the motorway will be constructed in Azad Jammu
and Kashmir which will be part of the China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC)”, he added.
He said that 230-kilometer long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem
section (M-3) would be completed next year and it would reduce
the travelling time from Lahore to Multan to two and a half
hours.
He said Multan-Sukkar-Hyderabad upto Karachi
motorway would be made operational soon. It would be six lanes
motorway connecting Peshawar to Islamabad, Lahore, Multan,
Sukkar, Hyderabad and Karachi.
He said a new culture of progress and prosperity was
being opened up with huge investment of US $ 56 billion in the
shape of CPEC.
The prime minister said during previous regime, people
heard about corruption scandals on daily basis.
Have you ever heard a single hint of corruption during
his government’s four years tenure, he questioned the
audience.
The prime minister said now Balochistan presented a
different picture, lights in Karachi had been restored and the
backbone of terrorism was broken.
He said work on motorways and roads in all areas of
Pakistan, GB and AJK was simultaneously in progress.
The prime minister said apart from CPEC, majority of the
motorways and roads were being constructed by the government
from PSDP.
Referring to Lahore-Sialkot-Multan road, he said it
would reduce travel to great extent.
He said his government had changed the past regimes’
tendency of throwing spanners in the development projects and
mentioned the Lowari tunnel which was initiated during
Bhutto’s regime.
He said it would be completed soon under his government,
alleviating the miseries of the local people.
In Bhikki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Baloki power
projects, a huge savings of Rs168 billion had been made.
He also appreciated NHA for its work and said there
should be no compromise on the quality of work.
The prime minister said Lahore-Sialkot-Multan motorway
was being completed prior to its stipulated time.
Earlier, the prime minister had an aerial view of the
Lahore-Sialkot-Multan Motorway.
Director General Frontier Works Organization Major
General Muhammad Afzal briefed the prime minister on the
progress on various sections of the road.
The prime minister was told about the project that would
serve as a major link between the two economic hubs of the
province.
The Prime Minister said that stock exchange marked
historic progress during the incumbent government period and
it reached to 54000 points from 19000 points but due to
uncertain situation caused by conspiracy elements, it fell to
44000 points.
