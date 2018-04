ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP):The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed A. Al Maliki, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi at PM Office on Tuesday and it was agreed that brotherly bilateral relations should be further strengthened with a

special focus on trade and investment

During the meeting all matters of bilateral interest were also discussed, a statement of the PM Media Wing issued

here said.