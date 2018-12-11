PM satisfied with performance of federal cabinet: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was satisfied with the performance of federal cabinet.

The prime minister had appreciated the performance of many federal ministers and expressed hope that they would work with same spirit in future as well, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much better as compared

to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s last tenure.

He said the PTI government was effectively working for the development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

He said the matter of Chairman Public Accountants Committee (PAC) would be resolved soon. The main

objective of the parliamentarians was to make legislation on the issues, he added.

Ali Muhammad said that no compromise would be made on corruption, adding that everybody would be held

accountable.