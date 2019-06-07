ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday acknowledged the sacrifices of the soldiers, saying their bravery kept the nation safe.

“I salute the sacrifices and bravery of our soldiers for keeping us safe. The whole nation stands behind them,” the Prime Minister said in a message over the martyrdom of three officers and a soldier as result of a blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kharkamar, North Waziristan.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the recovery of the injured.