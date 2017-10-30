PM ‘s successful visit to GB unnerve political opponents: Farooq Mir

GILGIT, Oct 30 (APP):PML-N Secretary Information of Gilgit Baltistan, Farooq Mir here on Monday said the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has unnerved political opponents in the province.

He said people of every walk of life in GB have lauded the Prime Minister for inaugurating Gilgit-Baltistan University (GBU) besides others gigantic projects that upon completion would bring positive changes in the lives of people.

In a statement issued here, Farooq Mir said “the opponents were scared of development works of PML-N and knew that if PML-N government completed its tenure their politics would be buried forever”.

He said PPP had ignored problems of GB people during its past regime and miss leaded people through hollow slogans.

He said PML-N government has started works on scores of mega development projects in GB that after completion would change destiny of the people.

He reiterated that work on GB road has been started and GB University has been inaugurated.

The Local Government and Rural Development of GB was playing key role in development of the province and was working on several mega projects worth billions of rupees to provide clean drinking water to the people.

Work on renovation and beautification of Lalak Jan Shaheed stadium was underway that after completion would provide quality sports facilities to the people at their doorsteps.