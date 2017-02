PM reviews progress on SDGP

LAHORE,Feb 8 (APP)-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review progress on Prime Minister’s Sustainable Goals Development Programme at the Governor House here.

The Premier was briefed on the progress of various development projects under the programme.

The meeting was attended by Governor Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,PML- N central leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif,Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar,Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbas,Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal,Sheikh Aftab, Senator Saud Majeed,Political Secreatry to PM Asif Karmani,Punjab Law Minsiter Rana Sanaullah Khan,provincial minsiter Malik Nadeem Kamran,PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik,Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javaid. Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Zahid were also present during the meeting.