PM returns home after two-day visit to Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Thursday returned home after concluding his two-day visit to

Tajikistan.

The prime minister was accompanied by his Adviser on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Ministers for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

His engagements in Tajikistan included inking of a Joint

Declaration with Tajikistan, participation in quadrilateral summit

of CASA-1000 countries and a trilateral summit with Afghanistan and

Tajikistan.