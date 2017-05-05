PM requested to include Shontar bypass in CPEC

GILGIT, May 5 (APP): Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan

here Friday said that Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be requested to include Shontar bypass in the multi faceted, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) to make Azad Kashmir and GB further closer.

“I would soon meet with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and would request him to include Shontar bypass in CPEC,” the Governor made this assurance to a high-level delegation of Jumaat e Islami Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan led by Abdur Rashid Turabi who called on him here at Governor House.

Member GB Legislative Assembly, Rani Ateeqa Ghazanfar and Vice Ameer Jumat e Islami Azad Kashmir and GB Mushtaq Ahmed were also present.

Turabi had requested the Governor to play role for inclusion of Shontar

bypass in CPEC. The Governor said he would soon hold meeting with PM and would request him to include Shontar bypass in CPEC as it would benefit a large number of people besides bringing Azad Kashmir and GB people further closer.

The Governor appreciated the role played by Jumaat e Islami (JI) in the

progress and development of Pakistan, provision of educational services to people in GB besides highlighting the issue of Kashmir in the world. He said Jumaat e Islami Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership was striving hard to provide rights to people of Kashmir.

“Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and nefarious designs of enemy to separate it from Pakistan would not succeed and the Indian occupied Kashmir would ultimately become part of Pakistan,” he said.

The Governor urged JI leadership to introduce a programme for special

children’s education in GB to take full advantage of their talent.

The government of GB and Azad Kashmir were taking keen interest in

success of Shontar bypass project as it would help bring people of both regions’ closer besides increasing relations further. On this occasion, the delegation invited Governor GB to visit Azad Kashmir.