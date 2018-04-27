PM rejects Opposition’s criticism; says government duty-bound to present budget for whole fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday rejected the opposition’s point of view about the presentation of federal budget for the whole fiscal year 2018-19 by the present government, and said it was the government’s constitutional duty to present the budget for smooth running of the country’s affairs.

“As per the Cabinet’s decision, (Finance Minister) Miftah Ismail will present the budget in assembly today. There is nothing unconstitutional and it is in accordance with the Constitution,” the prime minister told the National Assembly while responding to

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah and PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who spoke on the points of order.

He, however, added that the new government, which would be formed after the next general election, would have the authority to bring changes in the budget.

“Insha Allah, we will again be here after four months,” the prime minister said adding, if the opposition parties came to power, they would have the right to change the budget.

The prime minister said that Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal was a respected cabinet member,

but it was a matter of principle that Miftah Ismail, who led the entire efforts in preparation of the federal budget, had the right to deliver the budget speech in the House.

“Be courageous and listen to the budget speech,” Prime Minister Abbasi advised the opposition parties and said the federal budget for FY 2018-19 would provide maximum relief to the people.