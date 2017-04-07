PM reiterates Govt’s resolve to further improve health-care system

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has reiterated his Government’s resolve to further improve the health-care system of Pakistan.

“Health-care remains top most priority agenda in the social sector. The goals of development cannot be realized without taking steps towards building a healthy nation,” the Prime Minister said in his message on the occasion of World Health Day.

The Prime Minister expressed pleasure that today Pakistan joins the international community in observing World Health Day.

The Prime Minister said the Government launched Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP) in 2015 with the objective to provide universal health coverage through a cash-less health insurance scheme for the poor to enable them to access needed health-care services.

By the Grace of Almighty, the Prime Minister said National Health Programme has started its services for the beneficiaries of 16 districts, including Islamabad, Quetta, Loralai, Lasbela, Kech, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Skardu, Diamer, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Narowal, Sargodha, Khyber Agency, Bajour Agency and Thatta.

The Prime Minister said that so far more than 1.6 million families have been enrolled in the PMNHP and more than 18,000 individuals have been treated for various illnesses from empanelled hospitals.

This year the World Health Organization has dedicated World Health Day to “Depression”, the Prime Minister said and added that this was a commendable step for bringing the world together against mental illnesses and in particular `Depression’.

Prime Minister Sharif said it was a matter of concern that around 24 million people suffer from depression in Pakistan. A huge fraction of human resource that could be contributing to the development and progress of Pakistan is affected by disability caused by this disease, he added.

The Prime Minister said depression was curable and easily treatable. “As a society, we must take steps to recognize, prevent and treat depression at the basic primary health care level. We need to educate ourselves and others so

that people can be open about seeking help whenever required,

and not be held back due to fear of being judged. I encourage

everyone to create ease for each other,” the Prime Minister

added.

“I envision that we as a nation must stand and fight together to fight the stigma, prejudice and discrimination against people suffering from this menace, “Let them talk”, the Prime Minister said.