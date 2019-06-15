ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comprehensive statement at 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States and the eight-pronged course of action underscored Pakistan’s commitment to contribute substantially to the advancement of SCO’s goals and objectives in the political, security and economic spheres.

“The Prime Minister’s engagement with world leaders including President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin lent further momentum to Pakistan’s all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China and to the growth of Pakistan’s multi-dimensional ties with the Russian Federation,” Foreign Office in a press statement on Saturday said.