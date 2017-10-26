PM redesignates Barrister Zafarullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Prime Minister has redesignated Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Legal Initiatives, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law with the status of Minister of State.
The notification of the re-designation has been issued by Cabinet Division.
