PM reaches Gwadar after Pasni

GWADAR, Mar 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday arrived here from Pasni, where he inspected the road network upto Gwadar.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Director General Gwadar Development

Authority regarding progress of development projects.

Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Planning and Development Dr Ahsan Iqbal accompanied the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived in Pasni where he was received by

Balochistan’s Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.