PM reaches Bahawalpur to meet families of oil tanker fire

BAHAWALPUR June 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Monday to express solidarity with the families of those, who lost their lives in the tragic incident of fire on an oil tanker.

The Prime Minister who was in London on a private visit cut short his stay after the incident.

He along with the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will meet the members of the affected families. He is also likely to announce a compensation package.