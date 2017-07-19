PM questions allegations against his family

SIALKOT, Jul 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday said that his political opponents after

miserably failing to establish an iota of corruption or misuse

of national exchequer against him, had started levelling false

allegations against his family and their private business.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at the residence

of minister for defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the prime

minister said if Nawaz Sharif had accumulated illegal wealth

provide any proof from 80s to 90s and till this date.

Instead, his family had been asked to provide money

trail from 1972 when he was a school going child, he said and

called for justification of deprivation of their factory under

the nationalization drive by the Bhutto’s regime.

The prime minister said late Bhutto had seized his

father’s factory and handed over to his party workers.

From the last 44 years history, he asked his opponents

to provide any evidence of corruption, commission or kickbacks

against him or his family.

He said his recent government had saved Rs 168 billion

alone in three power projects, but they were still accused of

plunder.

The prime minister welcomed his accountability but

questioned that first, they should be informed about the

allegations and nature of cases, adding only questions about their

family businesses had been raised.

He also expressed the confidence that those people who

had mercilessly plundered the national exchequer including

Pervez Musharraf would also be held accountable.

“If I have no pains for the country, I had accepted

hefty offer from the US government at that time and did not

opt for the atomic blasts, making the country an atomic

power,” he added.

In apparent allusion to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

chairman, the prime minister said the people of the country

had not voted him to rule them.

“So how it could come that you rule the country as a

prime minister. The people of Pakistan will not let you to do

such shabby politics,” he maintained.

The prime minister said on daily basis, his political

opponents were using foul language and levelling hollow

allegations.

But they were not reciprocating with the same, declaring

that in 2018, people of the land would respond to these antics

through their votes, he added.

The prime minister said that he had been very concerned

for the future of country’s youth and the unemployment issue.

He said his government worked day and night to brighten

up Pakistan with execution of unprecedented development energy

and infrastructure projects.

“Now Pakistan is on the path of progress and prosperity

and will be soon amongst the fast developed countries of the

world,” he announced.

The prime minister said these were the strenuous efforts

on part of his government which had alarmed their political

foes.

Expressing his dismay over the retrogressive politics of

his opponents, he said conspiracies were being hatched from

2014 in the shape of sit-ins and still continued in different

forms.

In an apparent reference to PTI leadership, the prime

minister said they tried to stall government’s efforts to end

crippling load shedding, eliminate terrorism, obstruct CPEC

and under construction motorways and highways projects.

He referred to 56 billion $ investment under the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor, terming it an unparallel

phenomenon in the country.

The prime minister stressed upon his political opponents

to consider the national interests supreme.

He said if this journey of progress and prosperity was

not interrupted in 1990s, Pakistan would have joined the ranks

of top developed countries.

The prime minister expressed his optimism that still,

the country would attain that status soon. Pakistan had been

an atomic power and now set to become the major economic hub, he added.

The prime minister on the occasion, commended services

of Khawaja Muhammad Asif and his family for the party and

mentioned his life long association with him since 1964.

He also praised Khawaja’s eloquence as an orator.

The prime minister observed that the elected

representatives of the party should visit their constituencies

regularly to let themselves know about the public issues and

to resolve them.

He said Nawaz Sharif had no concerns in the

presence of such devoted leaders and workers.

A large number of party workers and local leaders very

loudly welcomed the prime minister and kept on chanting the

slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, minister for defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif said the people of Sialkot always supported PML-N

candidates in the local bodies and general elections.

Lambasting the political opponents of the PML-N, he

expressed his wonder that now those people were throwing

stones at them whose track record had already been tainted

with misdeeds.

Using foul language in the public gatherings and

yearning for power through backdoor means would not succeed,

he said while referring to the PTI leadership.

The minister said no one could match the prime minister

in his composure and behaviour towards his political

opponents.

He said their opponents were conspiring against the

prime minister’s agenda of development and prosperity and

CPEC.

He said the people of the country dreamt about such

progress and prosperity and Nawaz sharif had made it a reality

as Rs36 billion were being spent on power plants and announced

that in october and November, the country would have surplus

power.

He mentioned the achievements of PML-N government in

overcoming the energy deficit and tackling the issues of

terrorism.

He said political opponents were fearing that if Nawaz

Sharif reached at that point where he had already been placed,

their future in politics would end forever.

Khawaja Asif said the opponents could not oust Nawaz

Sharif from politics as he was still there, but the people like

Musharraf had no place in the country.

Referring to recent hearings in Panama case in the

Supreme Court, he said an honourable judge had observed that

there were no allegations against the prime minister regarding

embezzlement of public exchequer or corruption.