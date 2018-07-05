PM, Qatari minister agree to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):With FIFA World Cup 2022 indicated as a big opportunity for increasing economic cooperation, Pakistan and Qatar Thursday agreed to increase business-to-business contacts amongst private companies of the two countries.

The agreement to this effect reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Justice (R)

Nasir-ul-Mulk and Minister of Economy and Commerce of the State of Qatar Sheikh Ahmed Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani here.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of increasing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Qatari Minister, who called on the Prime Minister, indicated interest in promoting trade, investment and economic partnership with Pakistan.

The minister was on a short visit to Pakistan with senior officials and business delegation comprising CEOs of various companies’ representing food, agriculture, livestock, aviation, maritime

and shipping sector.

The delegation indicated keen interest in enhancing cooperation. Qatar will explore

opportunities for increasing trade, investment and economic cooperation on the basis of specific projects.

Other areas for trade, investment and economic cooperation included food processing, petro chemical and investment in special economic zones.

Rice export to Qatar, work visas for skilled, and semi-skilled labour force and investment in petrochemical and food processing came under discussion as priority areas.

Qatar has positive trade balance with Pakistan. Its total exports to Pakistan in the last

financial year have shown 44 percent increase, while Pakistan’s exports to Qatar have indicated

75 percent increase vis a vis the last year.