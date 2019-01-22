PM, Qatari Emir keen to enhance bilateral ties; discuss ways to strengthen partnerships in all areas

DOHA, Jan 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Tuesday expressed their desire to enhance bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to strengthen partnerships in all areas of mutual interest.

This desire was expressed during a meeting between the two leaders held here at Diwan-e-Emiri where they also discussed bilateral relations as well as the emerging international dynamics.

Upon his arrival at the Diwan-e-Emiri, the Prime Minister, who was on a two-day (January 21-22) visit of the State of Qatar at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, was given a Guard of Honour.

Following a delegation level meeting, the Prime Minister and the Emir held a one-on-one meeting.