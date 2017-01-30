PM, President discuss national, international issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Monday called on President Mamnoon Hussain at the
Awan-e-Sadr and both the leaders discussed national and
international issues.
The prime minister informed the president about his
foreign visits and government decisions on national affairs.
Both the leaders expressed satisfaction on government’s
efforts for bringing improvement in standard of life of the
people and report of international organizations regarding
national economy and reduction in corruption.
The president said the government’s policies towards
stability in national economy were heading in the right
direction, adding, the economic team headed by the prime
minister were playing remarkable role for betterment of the
economy which were also appreciated at the international
level.
Both the leaders also expressed satisfaction over
improvement in Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Both the leaders expressed the resolve that operation
against extremism and terrorism would continue till its
complete eradication.
The president and prime minister agreed that the government’s
policy to further bring improvement in education and health
facilities would continue and would not divert its attention from development agenda.
They said the government would fully ensure just and
transparent use of the government exchequer in development process
and corruption would not be tolerated at any level.
Both the leaders also reviewed progress on China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project and expressed satisfaction
on it.
They said this project of national interest would not
only be proved beneficial for Pakistan but for the entire
region.
Both the leaders expressed the resolve that CPEC project
would provide equal benefits to all the provinces and areas.
Both the leaders stressed for unity and solidarity to
overcome the problems confronted the country and to put
Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity.
