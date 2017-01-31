PM, President Abbas inaugurate new building of Palestinian embassy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday
inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Palestinian
embassy here at the Diplomatic Enclave.
Prime Minister Sharif and President Abbas jointly
unveiled the plaque of the modern new Complex (Chancery and
Ambassador Residence).
Pakistan had donated the plot of land in 1992, besides
contributing US $ one Million for the project.
President Mahmoud Abbas who is on a three-day visit to
Pakistan conveyed his profound gratitude to the Government of
Pakistan for its financial and technical assistance for completion
of the project.
He described it as a symbol of lasting Pakistan-Palestine friendship.
Earlier the Palestinian President received Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the embassy. They warmly shook hands
and hugged. A young girl presented him a bouquet. National
anthems of the two countries were also played.
The Prime Minister later visited various sections of the
embassy and appreciated the spacious interiors and the facade.
A large number of Palestinian national were present at
the event, they clapped hands and waved as the two leaders
went past them.
The two leaders preserved their views of the event by
writing on the visitors book. They later cut a cake; decorated
with large flags of Pakistan and Palestine.
Leader of House in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq and
Minister for Safron Lt Gen Qadir Baloch were present on the
occasion.
