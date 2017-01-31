PM, President Abbas inaugurate new building of Palestinian embassy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday

inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Palestinian

embassy here at the Diplomatic Enclave.

Prime Minister Sharif and President Abbas jointly

unveiled the plaque of the modern new Complex (Chancery and

Ambassador Residence).

Pakistan had donated the plot of land in 1992, besides

contributing US $ one Million for the project.

President Mahmoud Abbas who is on a three-day visit to

Pakistan conveyed his profound gratitude to the Government of

Pakistan for its financial and technical assistance for completion

of the project.

He described it as a symbol of lasting Pakistan-Palestine friendship.

Earlier the Palestinian President received Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the embassy. They warmly shook hands

and hugged. A young girl presented him a bouquet. National

anthems of the two countries were also played.

The Prime Minister later visited various sections of the

embassy and appreciated the spacious interiors and the facade.

A large number of Palestinian national were present at

the event, they clapped hands and waved as the two leaders

went past them.

The two leaders preserved their views of the event by

writing on the visitors book. They later cut a cake; decorated

with large flags of Pakistan and Palestine.

Leader of House in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq and

Minister for Safron Lt Gen Qadir Baloch were present on the

occasion.