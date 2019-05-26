ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the election of Lok Sabha.

During the conversation, the prime minister expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples.

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the prime minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.