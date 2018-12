ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday phoned Indonesian President Joko Widodo and expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the loss of precious lives in Sunda Strait due to devastation caused by tsunami on Saturday.

The prime minister conveyed that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed fraternal and historic relations that made the current natural calamity equally felt at heart by the people of both the countries, a PM Office statement said.