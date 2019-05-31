ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia’s holy city Makkah and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity.

He offered prayers at Masjid-ul-Haram – the Holy Mosque, along with his delegation comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood.Prime Minister’s wife Bushra Begum also accompanied him during the Tawaf.

The prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to participate in the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Makkah on Friday.