PM performs ground-breaking of Kurram Tangi Dam

SPINWAM, North Waziristan, Mar 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday performed the groundbreaking of Kurram Tangi Dam, located in the North Waziristan Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The Prime Minsiter arrived here on a day-long visit to launch the project, which will have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) in addition to generating 83.4 mega watt (MW) low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity.

The project will be implemented in two stages. Stage-I of the project will be completed in about three years. The project is a significant development towards water and energy security in the country.

The Kurram Tangi Dam is a significant project for the country as it will provide water for irrigated agriculture in North Waziristan Agency and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mitigate floods and generate hydel electricity.

The project will not only help cope with increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country but also usher in an area of socio-economic development in the far-flung and backward areas of North Waziristan Agency and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.