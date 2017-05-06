PM performs ground breaking of airport Metro link

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Saturday performed ground-breaking of the Metro Bus Link for
Islamabad’s new international airport and said his government was
committed to timely completion of projects, while ensuring quality.
Talking to media, he said the Metro project was not part of
the new Islamabad international airport, but was added on his
direction.
He said the project would complete simultaneously with the
airport and would be a great convenience for the middle class
and allow them quality air-conditioned transport service.
The Prime Minister to a question said the quality of all
projects were the hallmark of his Government.
He mentioned the high quality construction of the Hazara
motorway project and said there would be no compromise in any
project.
He said all ongoing projects were being completed in shortest
possible time.
The Prime Minister also mentioned the Neelum Jhelum and
Lowari tunnel projects that have been dragging on for years,
and added that his government was giving priority to mega
communications and infrastructure projects so as to encourage
foreign investors and speed up industrialisation.
He said the people will get best possible facilities at
their doorsteps, once these projects complete.
The Prime Minister directed that at no cost the quality
should be compromised. He said the project must have the
quality of motorways for long lasting life.
When asked about those who were critical of the new roads,
the Prime Minister said “May Allah show them right direction.”
To a question, he said his government, unlike the governments
in the past, believed in transparency.
He said there have been mega corruption scams in the past
where huge natonal resources were wasted. He said all these
matters would reach a logical conclusion.
Shahid Ashraf Tarar Chairman NHA briefed the Prime Minister
and informed him that the project would be completed by August
14. He said the task was assigned on February 11 this year.
The Rs 18 bln Metro Bus link will be completed by National
Highway Authority (NHA) in four Phases with a total length of
dedicated 25.6 Km, 09 Bus stations, 12 bridges and 11
underpasses.
He said the contractors have already mobilised equipment
on site and work was going on, at a fast pace.
The new Metro link is being constructed along the
ten-lane wide Kashmir highway from Peshawar Morr to New
Islamabad International Airport.
