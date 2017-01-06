ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
has expressed sorrow over demise of veteran Bollywood star Om Puri
who passed away after a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday. He was 66
years old.
Paying homage to the acclaimed actor, the Prime Minister said
that Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in mainstream
commercial Pakistani, Indian movies and elevated the status of
Indian Cinema through his natural talent.
The Prime Minister said that late Om Puri made significant
contribution in linking the cultural ties between India and Pakistan
and refused to succumb to the pressure of anti peace lobbies.
The Prime Minister prayed on behalf of the people and
government of Pakistan for patience and forbearance for the family
of Om Puri to bear this irreparable loss.
PM pays tribute to veteran Bollywood star Om Puri
ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif