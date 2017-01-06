PM pays tribute to veteran Bollywood star Om Puri

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

has expressed sorrow over demise of veteran Bollywood star Om Puri

who passed away after a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday. He was 66

years old.

Paying homage to the acclaimed actor, the Prime Minister said

that Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in mainstream

commercial Pakistani, Indian movies and elevated the status of

Indian Cinema through his natural talent.

The Prime Minister said that late Om Puri made significant

contribution in linking the cultural ties between India and Pakistan

and refused to succumb to the pressure of anti peace lobbies.

The Prime Minister prayed on behalf of the people and

government of Pakistan for patience and forbearance for the family

of Om Puri to bear this irreparable loss.