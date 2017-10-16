PM pays tribute to country’s first prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday paid tribute to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan for his invaluable services to the Muslims of the Sub-continent during the Pakistan Movement and later to the young Pakistani nation as the country’s first prime minister.

In a message on the death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan, the Prime Minister said as self-effacing and resolute, the great leader was a trusted friend and companion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister said after Quad-e-Azam’s demise, Liaquat Ali Khan’s leadership played a critical role in strengthening the nascent state, which was beset by numerous predicaments, including bitter hostility from India.

It was during his tenure as Prime Minister that the foundation of Pakistan’s time-tested and time-honored friendship with China was laid, he added.

“Let us on this day reaffirm our pledge to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan and to work tirelessly and selflessly to make Pakistan a progressive, tolerant, prosperous and secure nation as envisioned by our founding fathers,” the Prime Minister said.