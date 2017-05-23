PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool, offers Nawafil

MADINA MUNAWARA, May 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as

unity among the Muslim world.

The Prime Minister earlier offered Asr, Maghrib and Isha prayers at

Masjid-e-Nabvi.