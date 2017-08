PM pays homage to Father of Nation

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the Father of Nation, Quaid- e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister laid floral wreath and offered fateha

at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

He was accompanied by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair,

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal.

Later, the prime minister also recorded his impressions

in the visitor’s book.