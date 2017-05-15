PM participates in BRF Roundtable sessions

BEIJING, May 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday participated in the Leaders’ Roundtable sessions at the Belt and Road Forum, focusing on closer partnership for inter-connected development.

The sessions themed “Policy Synergy for Closer Partnership” and

“Connectivity Cooperation for Inter-connected Development”, here at the Yanqi Lake, International Conference Centre.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and

others heads of the state and government also attended the Working Lunch on the second day of the BRF Forum where they exchanged views on the One Belt, One Road project.