PM owns no offshore company; Panama drama directed from abroad: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did

not own any offshore company and it would be established in the

court with evidence.

“The Panama issue is an engineered drama. It had been directed

from abroad and performed by actors within the country,” he said

addressing a news conference.

“The joint investigation team was a one way traffic. It is biased

and politically motivated and we shall contest it with all evidence

and arguments in the Supreme Court,” he added.

He explained that usually investigation was done through

questions and the JIT was assigned to reveal the truth, but it

acted with partiality.

“It is strange that the JIT did that much work. It could have not

done that much, even if all of its members could have worked

round the clock during its tenure. It seems that it was not the JIT alone

performing this job rather the work was started, may be a year

or more before its constitution.”

Saad Rafique said, “The JIT tried to make a mountain out of

mole. Its report is a fairy-tale and this narrative will change

when we will contest it in the Supreme Court.”

Taking on political rivals, the minister said it was strange

that Asif Ali Zardari talked of corruption, but his own tales of

corruption were known to everyone. “At least PPPP should think many

times before charging others of corruption.”

As far as Imran Khan was concerned, he said, he embodied every

immorality but clamoured for morality. “You are accused of receiving

foreign funds and abusing national institutions.”

“We are God fearing people. Our opponents are unnecessarily

trumpeting the JIT’s findings. It is a fairy-tale. Please recall your

past before blemishing us,” he added.

Saad Rafique said he had been delivering speeches since

childhood and if he would not do so how could he politick. “My name

for speeches was mentioned in the Supreme Court by the PTI lawyer

and if I am going to be summoned by the court, let Aitzaz

Ahsan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Imran Khan be also summoned, who

are acting as undeclared spokespersons of the court.”

The minister said he never shook hand with a dictator but

always respected the courts and was in Mianwali jail during

the movement for restoration of judiciary. “When opponents use

court remarks against us without any reason, we also have to respond

them.”

He requested the apex court to also analyze statements of

Aitzaz Ahsan, Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. “We desire a level

playing field because we respect courts and if we shall not do so,

the country cannot move forward.”

Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was

penalized for his nation building efforts whether it was the

1999 nuclear blasts, or the CPEC, or motorways. “But we are ready for

our defence within the courts as well as before the Pakistani nation.”

To a querry about accountability, he said there were

accountability institutions in the country that could take effective

action.

When asked about conspiracy, he told the questioner, ” I am

not pointing towards those about whom you are thinking.”