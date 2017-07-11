PM owns no offshore company; Panama drama directed from abroad: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did
not own any offshore company and it would be established in the
court with evidence.
“The Panama issue is an engineered drama. It had been directed
from abroad and performed by actors within the country,” he said
addressing a news conference.
“The joint investigation team was a one way traffic. It is biased
and politically motivated and we shall contest it with all evidence
and arguments in the Supreme Court,” he added.
He explained that usually investigation was done through
questions and the JIT was assigned to reveal the truth, but it
acted with partiality.
“It is strange that the JIT did that much work. It could have not
done that much, even if all of its members could have worked
round the clock during its tenure. It seems that it was not the JIT alone
performing this job rather the work was started, may be a year
or more before its constitution.”
Saad Rafique said, “The JIT tried to make a mountain out of
mole. Its report is a fairy-tale and this narrative will change
when we will contest it in the Supreme Court.”
Taking on political rivals, the minister said it was strange
that Asif Ali Zardari talked of corruption, but his own tales of
corruption were known to everyone. “At least PPPP should think many
times before charging others of corruption.”
As far as Imran Khan was concerned, he said, he embodied every
immorality but clamoured for morality. “You are accused of receiving
foreign funds and abusing national institutions.”
“We are God fearing people. Our opponents are unnecessarily
trumpeting the JIT’s findings. It is a fairy-tale. Please recall your
past before blemishing us,” he added.
Saad Rafique said he had been delivering speeches since
childhood and if he would not do so how could he politick. “My name
for speeches was mentioned in the Supreme Court by the PTI lawyer
and if I am going to be summoned by the court, let Aitzaz
Ahsan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Imran Khan be also summoned, who
are acting as undeclared spokespersons of the court.”
The minister said he never shook hand with a dictator but
always respected the courts and was in Mianwali jail during
the movement for restoration of judiciary. “When opponents use
court remarks against us without any reason, we also have to respond
them.”
He requested the apex court to also analyze statements of
Aitzaz Ahsan, Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. “We desire a level
playing field because we respect courts and if we shall not do so,
the country cannot move forward.”
Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was
penalized for his nation building efforts whether it was the
1999 nuclear blasts, or the CPEC, or motorways. “But we are ready for
our defence within the courts as well as before the Pakistani nation.”
To a querry about accountability, he said there were
accountability institutions in the country that could take effective
action.
When asked about conspiracy, he told the questioner, ” I am
not pointing towards those about whom you are thinking.”
