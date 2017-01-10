ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Tuesday directed immediate construction of Islamabad Metro Bus link
from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport, costing Rs 18 billion.
The bus service will be inaugurated by the prime minister on
August 14, 2017 along with the inauguration of New Islamabad Airport.
Chairing a meeting attended by Secretary Communications
Division and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf
Tarar here at PM House, the prime minister expressed confidence that
the new route of metro bus would ease the traffic load towards the
New Islamabad Airport and save time of the commuters.
The Prime Minister directed to ensure state-of-the-art service
be provided in the metro bus link, with no compromise on quality of
work and service.
He said road network was essential for the overall socio-
economic development of the country and also in creating huge
economic potential for trade and commerce.
The prime minister was informed that 14 bus stops would be
made along the route.
PM orders Rs 18 bln metro bus link from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif