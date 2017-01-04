PM orders maximum relief for gas consumers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources to ensure maximum relief to gas consumers.

Talking to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbassi here at the PM House, Prime Minister Sharif also directed enhanced coordination regarding energy projects in the country.

The Minister apprised the Prime Minister on various ongoing projects and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, especially in the field of oil and gas exploration in the country.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the progress regarding the import of Liquified Natural Gas and the measures taken for fuel supply to various sectors.