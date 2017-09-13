PM, opposition leader discuss appointment of new NAB chairman

APP100-13 ISLAMABAD: September 13 - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a meeting with Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah. APP

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi met Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed
Khurshid Shah here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, appointment of new chairman of the
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was discussed as the term of
incumbent NAB chairman ends in November, 2017, according to a
press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing.
It was agreed during the meeting to proceed with the
process of appointment of new NAB chairman strictly in
accordance with the legal provisions.

