PM, opposition leader discuss appointment of new NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi met Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed

Khurshid Shah here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, appointment of new chairman of the

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was discussed as the term of

incumbent NAB chairman ends in November, 2017, according to a

press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing.

It was agreed during the meeting to proceed with the

process of appointment of new NAB chairman strictly in

accordance with the legal provisions.