MADINA MUNAWARA, May 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Monday offered Asr prayer here at Masjid-e-

Nabvi.

He prayed for peace in the Muslim world as well as prosperity and

development of the country.

Pakistani community present on the occasion were very

delighted to see the prime minister, waved him and raised

slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long live Pakistan).