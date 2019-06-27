ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Counsel Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday, in a reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan, maintained that the Prime Minister, being a law abiding, principled and disciplined leader of the nation, had not violated any provision of code of conduct and he had gone to Ghotki to extend condolences to the family of deceased federal cabinet member Ali Mohammad Mehr.

Dr Babar Awan submitted reply to the show cause notice in the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding violation of election code of conduct, issued by Regional Election Commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the Prime Minister.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Counsel Dr. Babar Awan met Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad and has submitted reply to the show cause notice issued by Regional Election Commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM over alleged violation of ECP’s code of conduct on 19-06-2019.