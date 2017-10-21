PM, Nigerian President discuss bilateral ties; cooperation in diverse areas

ISLTANBUL, Oct 21 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari met here Saturday on the sidelines of 9th D-8 Summit hosted by Turkey in this historic city.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, prospects of enhancing cooperation in diverse areas as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the President of Nigeria that Pakistan can provide cooperation in sectors including health, infrastructure, education and human resource management. “There is a lot of trade potential between the two countries that can be utilized for the benefit of the people of Pakistan and Nigeria”, added the Prime Minister.

Besides, he said that Pakistan has focused on bridging the energy deficit and has been able to establish power projects in a short span.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan and Nigeria face similar challenges and can help each other through sharing of expertise. The Prime Minister further apprised the Nigerian President about the gains made by Pakistan in anti-terrorism operations and stated that Pakistan has made huge sacrifices.

The Prime Minister emphasized on holding the Joint Ministerial Commission meetings between Nigeria and Pakistan at the earliest and invited the President to visit Pakistan.

Nigerian President appreciated the high standards of training provided to Military Officials of Nigeria in Pakistan and expressed the hope to further expand bilateral relations.