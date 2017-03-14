KARACHI, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
arrived here on Tuesday on a two days visit.
He on the occasion, the Prime Minister was received by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah alongwith local leaders of PML (Nawaz) and senior government officials.
The Prime Minister during his stay in the metropolis is scheduled
to hold meetings with members of the business community and local
leaders of his party.
The Prime Minister will also attend a Holi ceremony organized
by the Sindh Hindu Panchayat Committee, Karachi chapter and Minority
Wing of PML-N.
PM Nawaz Sharif arrives Karachi on a 2-day visit
KARACHI, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif