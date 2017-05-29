PM Nawaz dedicated towards prosperity, progress whilst others conspire: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking to the

media after proceedings of the Supreme Court, said Nawaz Sharif, who had

the distinction of having been elected thrice as prime minister of the country by the people, was striving to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity, through CPEC and myriad of other development projects.

She said that it was a matter of pride to see Pakistan galloping on the road to progress and prosperity as well as advancement in every sphere of the national life. The entire effort, she said, was focused on making the economy invincible like defence, which was made invincible by conducting nuclear explosions in 1998.

Marriyum said that the prime minister deserved unqualified credit for all these achievements.

She said that the budget would take the country forward, however, Imran Khan did not even come to the Parliament to take part in the proceedings of the house.

She said that Imran Khan was trying to run away from the law and had been repeatedly lying, besides insulting and assaulting the state institutions.

The minister pointed out that PTI boycotted meetings of the parliamentary committee set up to introduce electoral reforms and now Imran Khan was not taking part in the budget debate.

Expressing her views regarding appearance of Hussain Nawaz before

the joint investigation team (JIT), she said that he had shown respect

for the law and upheld the supremacy of the constitution, notwithstanding the fact that his application was pending in the Supreme Court. The

Sharif family did not claim its legal rights and presented all the evidence before the court, she added.

The MOS said the SC had directed that the JIT should conduct the probe according to law and the constitution as it would take notice of any bias or partiality during the investigations. The decision in the Panama case would be made in conformity with the law, she said.

With regard to the objection raised against the JIT members, Marriyum said that it was done according to the law of the land, which allowed raising of objections against any member of the JIT, adding that its members did not disclose their political affiliation at the time of their appointment.

She said that no law allowed the JIT to harass, insult or put a person under pressure appearing before it.

The minister observed that it was Nawaz Sharif who took the the initiative to form the judicial commission.