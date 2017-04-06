PM Nawaz capable of taking Pakistan ahead; PML-N most popular party: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): With Pakistan Muslim League
(Nawaz) being the most popular political party, Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fully capable to take Pakistan ahead
on the path of development, according to a survey conducted by
the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives.
The survey was conducted in three National Assembly
constituencies of Lahore including NA-121, NA-122 and NA-124.
According to the survey report, which was also reported
by private television channels, 60% voters of above mentioned
constituencies believed that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif was capable of putting Pakistan on the path of
development.
Whereas 26% of the voters were of the view that PTI
chief Imran Khan had the capability of putting the country on
the path of development.
According to the survey, 42 percent voters believed that
Nawaz Sharif was the most honest leader, whereas 26% voters termed
Imran Khan as an honest leader. 49 percent voters were of the
view that Shahbaz Sharif was an honest leader.
According to the survey, with 60% voters describing the
PML-N as the most popular political party in the country, 45%
expressed their determination to vote for PML-N in the next
general elections.