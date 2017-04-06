PM Nawaz capable of taking Pakistan ahead; PML-N most popular party: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): With Pakistan Muslim League

(Nawaz) being the most popular political party, Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fully capable to take Pakistan ahead

on the path of development, according to a survey conducted by

the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives.

The survey was conducted in three National Assembly

constituencies of Lahore including NA-121, NA-122 and NA-124.

According to the survey report, which was also reported

by private television channels, 60% voters of above mentioned

constituencies believed that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif was capable of putting Pakistan on the path of

development.

Whereas 26% of the voters were of the view that PTI

chief Imran Khan had the capability of putting the country on

the path of development.

According to the survey, 42 percent voters believed that

Nawaz Sharif was the most honest leader, whereas 26% voters termed

Imran Khan as an honest leader. 49 percent voters were of the

view that Shahbaz Sharif was an honest leader.

According to the survey, with 60% voters describing the

PML-N as the most popular political party in the country, 45%

expressed their determination to vote for PML-N in the next

general elections.