PM meets three-member Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday held a meeting with members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a three-member body which collectively serves as head of state of Bosnia and Herzegovina; one is a Bosniac, one Croat elected from the Federation and one Serb elected from the Republika Srpska.

“The Prime Minister apprised the Presidency members that Pakistan has made significant efforts for ensuring peace in the region and in Afghanistan and mentioned its successful fight against militants on its soil,” an official of the Pakistani delegation privy to meeting told APP.

The prime minister also expressed commitment to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in its journey towards restoring peace in its country, he added.

Current Chairman of the Presidency Mladen Ivanic, member Bakir Izetbegovic who is the son of first Bosnian president Alija Izetbegovic, and Adviser to third member Dragon Covic thanked the prime minister for the support extended by Pakistan to their country during difficult times.