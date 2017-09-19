PM meets Sri Lankan president

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): Pakistan and Sri Lanka while noting

their huge potential for deeper and broader ties in defence, trade and economic ties decided both the countries need to explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation.

These views came at a meeting here between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi and President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena here the on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The leaders of Pakistan and Sri Lanka reiterated the deep and historic

relations between the two countries and vowed to further strengthen their bonds of friendship.

It was also agreed that both the countries would continue to cooperate

at all multilateral forums in the spirit of neighborhood and longstanding relationships which were rooted in history, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

President Maithripala Sirisena thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi for Pakistan’s consistent support to Sri Lanka during challenging times when Sri Lanka was facing wave of terror, and later in the aftermath of its natural disasters.

The President stressed on the need for increased interaction in trade

and economic relations between the two countries. It was agreed to explore the large potential for expansion of ties in defence cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan considers Sri Lanka a

very important country and attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.

He said Pakistan believes that Sri Lanka, being an important member of

SAARC, can play a significant role in the regional organization.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also extended an invitation to the

Sri Lankan President to visit Pakistan.