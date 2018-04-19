Global 
PM meets Prince of Wales

LONDON, April 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday met the Prince of Wales, Charles Philip here at Clarence House.

The Prime Minister felicitated the Prince of Wales on the UK’s successful holding of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018).
He said Pakistan, as a founding member, greatly valued the Commonwealth and welcomed the United Kingdom’s Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth for the next two years.
The prime minister appreciated the Royal Family’s patronage of global charities.
Prince Charles thanked Pakistan for its high level participation in the CHOGM 2018.
He also commended Pakistan’s valuable contribution to the Commonwealth.

