PM meets parliamentary heads of vaious political parties; chairs meeting of PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met parliamentary heads of various political parties here on Thursday.

Current political situation was discussed in the meeting, according to a statement issued from the PM’s Media Office here.

The meeting was attended by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Ghous Baksh Mehr, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Professor Sajid Mir and Muhammad Ejaz ul Haq.

Earlier, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of PML-N leaders to discuss issues of national importance.

The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq.