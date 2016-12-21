PM meets members of Bosnian parliament

SARAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday met members of the collegium of the two Chambers of Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina here and discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister in a meeting with Speaker of House of Representatives of Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefil Dzaferovic, who led a delegation of parliamentarians, emphasized on exchange of parliamentary delegations and sharing of their respective expertise.

It was highlighted that strong links between parliaments could also help develop enhanced people-to-people contacts.

The parliamentarians of Bosnia and Herzegovina included Barisa Colak, Borjana Kristo, and Mladen Bosic , while Pakistani side included PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Pakistan’s ambassador Lt Gen (retd) Salim Nawaz and ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nedim Makarevic.