PM meets martyred AIG Ashraf Noor’s family

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with the family of Shaheed Additional Inspector General Ashraf Noor here at the PM Office on Friday.

AIG Ashraf Noor embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber rammed his motorbike into his official vehicle near Hayatabad, Peshawar on November 24. His gunman Habibullah was martyred, while six policemen were injured.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the ultimate sacrifice of the senior police officer and said the personnel of law-enforcement agencies have rendered huge sacrifices for the security of the motherland.

He said the entire nation greatly values these sacrifices that valiant sons of the soil have rendered in the line of their duty. We are indeed indebted to each drop of their blood.

“The mission of our martyrs would continue till its logical conclusion,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister assured the bereaved family that the Federal Government would continue to provide every possible support to the families of the martyrs.