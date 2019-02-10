ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Pakistan and Lebanon Sunday agreed to enhance the volume of trade between them with Prime Minister Imran Khan inviting the Lebanese companies to invest in the country.
The bilateral ties were discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan with his Lebanese counterpart Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri, on the sidelines of World Government Summit in Dubai, said a PM Office statement here.
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to enhance bilateral trade volume
