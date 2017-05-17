PM meets Hong Kong’s Chief Executive-elect

HONG KONG, May 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday met with the Chief Executive-elect of Hong

Kong’s Special Administrative Region and discussed the

potential of Pakistan and Hong Kong to tap their potential to

the maximum.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mrs Carrie Lam on her

overwhelming victory in the elections of the Chief Executive

of Hong Kong and also felicitated her on becoming the first

female head of the government.

He appreciated the contributions of Mrs Carrie Lam for

maintaining the position of Hong Kong as global leader in

financial services and trade.

He mentioned that Hong Kong’s 35,000 Pakistani origin

residents were making valuable contribution in all spheres of

economic activities.

The Prime Minister apprised the Chief Executive-elect on

his participation in the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing and

his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

He highlighted the achievements of Pakistan’s economy

and progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The two sides discussed matters related to bilateral

investment and education sector including increasing number of

scholarships for students in Hong Kong universities.