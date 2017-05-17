PM meets Hong Kong’s Chief Executive-elect

HONG KONG, May 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday met with the Chief Executive-elect of Hong
Kong’s Special Administrative Region and discussed the
potential of Pakistan and Hong Kong to tap their potential to
the maximum.
The Prime Minister congratulated Mrs Carrie Lam on her
overwhelming victory in the elections of the Chief Executive
of Hong Kong and also felicitated her on becoming the first
female head of the government.
He appreciated the contributions of Mrs Carrie Lam for
maintaining the position of Hong Kong as global leader in
financial services and trade.
He mentioned that Hong Kong’s 35,000 Pakistani origin
residents were making valuable contribution in all spheres of
economic activities.
The Prime Minister apprised the Chief Executive-elect on
his participation in the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing and
his meetings with the Chinese leadership.
He highlighted the achievements of Pakistan’s economy
and progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The two sides discussed matters related to bilateral
investment and education sector including increasing number of
scholarships for students in Hong Kong universities.
